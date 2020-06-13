Alabama Peanut Producers Association donate several thousand jars of peanut butter to Alabama food banks

Friday, the Alabama Food Bank Association announced it received 11,520 jars of peanut butter from the Alabama Peanut Producers Association.

They say it’s one of the most requested items at food banks.

The APPA and its farmer members have already donated 5,760 jars of peanut butter to food banks in the state’s peanut growing areas – all to help those who are food insecure during the COVID-19 pandemic.

APPA says they chose to continue ‘spreading good’ in all parts of the state and donate another 14,400 jars.