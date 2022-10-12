MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI) is looking for applicants to grow industrial hemp.

The ADAI announced Wednesday that it is accepting applications for industrial hemp licenses. The application period opened Tuesday and the final day will be Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.

Applications will only be accepted online through the Kelly Registration System here.

The industrial hemp license program began in 2019 after The Agriculture Improvement Act of 2018 declassified hemp as a schedule 1 drug and deemed the plant an agricultural commodity.

Hemp is scientifically recognized as the same species of plant as marijuana but the legislation defines hemp as all parts of the plant containing less than 0.3 percent THC including derivatives, extracts, and cannabinoids.

Alabama decriminalized the medical use of marijuana in some instances in 2021 while also setting up the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission.

The Huntsville City Council is also looking at zoning regulations related to cannabis dispensaries this week. The city announced earlier this week that the council will consider an ordinance on the subject Thursday.