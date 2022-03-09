HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — The state of Alabama fell one cent short of breaking a gas price record set back in 2008. On Wednesday, AAA reported the average price per gallon in the state as $4.04 cents. The record set on September 16, 2008 was $4.05.

The near-record-breaking prices in Alabama are following the lead set on a national level. The national average broke the record for at least a second day in a row. AAA reported the national average for a gallon of gas as $4.25.

AAA spokesperson, Clay Ingram, said “we’re setting a new national record every day, for the last couple of days.” He said we should expect to see the records continue to break.

News 19 drove around to several gas stations on Wednesday. Here are some of the prices that we saw for Regular:

$3.93 for cash purchases at 2209 Whitesburg Dr, Huntsville, AL

$3.95 for credit purchases at 2209 Whitesburg Dr, Huntsville, AL

$4.09 MAPCO 7131 University Dr NW, Huntsville, AL

$4.09 Marathon 1800 University Dr NW, Huntsville, AL 35801

$4.19 Fuel City 2000 Whitesburg Dr, Huntsville, AL 35801

$4.49 for cash purchases

$4.59 for credit purchases Exxon 200 Governors Dr SE, Huntsville, AL

Clay Ingram said you can’t blame the individual stations entirely for the rising costs.

Ingram said, “anytime the prices get high like this, everybody that’s buying gas feels like they’re getting gouged to some degree. We feel like these stations are making a ton of money on gas. Some of them probably are, but I think, by and large, most of the stations are pricing it about as cheap as they can.”

He also said, “typically, we see stations make more money when gas prices are dropping rather than when they are increasing.” “Most stations are reluctant to mark it up, you know more than they have to” he continued.

Ingram told News 19 that while the U.S. is being hit hard with price increases, it is mostly as a result of the global market. “Crude oil is a globally traded commodity and we are affected, our prices here in the U.S. are affected by global supply and global demand,” Ingram said.

He said it isn’t because of a reliance on oil from Russia. Saying, “less than five percent of what we import comes from Russia.”

News 19 asked Ingram what he thinks it would take for customers to start to see lower prices at the gas pump. He said the situation between Russia and Ukraine will need to improve for that to happen.