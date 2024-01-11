MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama is one of 15 states that will not be participating in a federal program that helps low-income parents pay for food for their children this summer.

It’s a USDA-run program called Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer that gives qualifying parents $120 per child for the summer. According to the Alabama Department of Human Resources, the pandemic-era program served 528,587 children in 2023.

The governor’s office says the state got the information needed to participate too late.

Alabama has participated in the pandemic-era version of the program since 2020, when it was fully federally funded. But in 2022, Congress made the program permanent and required states to pay half the costs to participate.

Alabama got that guidance after last year’s legislative session ended, so the governor’s office says it was too late to secure funding.

Alabama Arise Senior Policy Analyst Carol Gundlach says it’s a matter of poor timing.

“The program was created so quickly and during the Alabama legislative session of last year that the state did not have time to appropriate the money,” Gundlach said.

Gundlach says the state could, however, allocate money this session for the summer of 2025.

She estimates it would cost about $10-12 million in the first year to set up the system, but likely less every year after.

“This should be a very achievable goal for the legislature, and of course, they go into session in less than a month,” Gundlach said.

When asked if Gov. Kay Ivey supports securing state funding this session for next summer, her Deputy Communications Director Mike Lewis said in a statement:

“Due to changes in the USDA guidelines, the total cost of administering the new Summer EBT program at the state level remains unclear. At this time, we are contemplating our next steps for 2025.”

Gundlach says there will now just be one summer feeding government program in the state, but she says it serves a fraction of the families because it requires they show up to sites to receive meals, and there can be transportation barriers with that.

USDA estimates that of the states that are participating in summer EBT this year, the program will serve nearly 21 million children and provide almost $2.5 billion in grocery benefits.