MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Legislature voted in 2021 to approve medical cannabis in the state after a years-long struggle by supporters. The vote cleared the way for

a licensing process to be set up with an eye toward helping patients with new treatments.

Two years later, the licensing process has hit a major snag.

Alabama’s Medical Cannabis Commission halted its release of licenses just four days after issuing them in mid-June.

The action came after the commission said it discovered “potential inconsistencies in the tabulation of scoring data. During this pause in proceedings, the Commission will seek an independent review of all scoring data.”

A commission spokesperson said the commission will meet Monday and the agenda includes a “program update.”

But before that meeting will take place, a status conference is set for Thursday in a lawsuit originally filed by two firms who were not awarded licenses.

A Montgomery Circuit Court judge also granted a temporary restraining on the licensing activity pending a hearing. Two other firms were allowed to join the lawsuits against the commission after asking to intervene on July 4 and July 5.

The claims include that the commission failed to follow its own procedures, in overseeing the scoring of applications. Some of the plaintiffs’ other claims argue the commission limited the size of license applications without proper warning, failed to inspect the sites they were evaluating and violated the state’s open meetings law by allegedly deliberating behind closed doors and selecting the winning companies without any public discussion.

The commission’s website describes how the scoring process was staffed:

“The University of South Alabama (USA) was engaged by AMCC to coordinate the application review process and recruit evaluators to assess the scored exhibit items for all 90 applicants.

“USA utilized 66 evaluators, with experience relevant to the application content, to review one of eight scoring categories: (1) Financial Ability; (2) Business/Management Approach; (3) Operations Plans & Procedures; (4) Facility Suitability & Infrastructure; (5) Security Plan; (6) Personnel; (7) Quality Control & Testing; or (8) Marketing & Advertising. Each scored exhibit was independently reviewed by two evaluators to assess the applicant’s solvency, stability, suitability, capability, projected efficiency, and experience, both in relation to any baseline set by the Commission as well as in comparison with other applicants.”

The commission has enlisted an unspecified third party to conduct the independent review of the scoring data.