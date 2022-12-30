MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission (AMCC) received almost 100 applications for business licenses over the last four months.

The commission opened applications on September 1. The last day applications were accepted was Friday, December 30.

A total of 94 applications were submitted to the commission, which vary by type:

• 12 cultivator applications

• 12 processor applications

• 18 dispensary applications

• 11 secure transporter applications

• 3 state testing laboratory applications

• 38 integrated facility applications

From the 94 applications, the Commission is expected to award up to 12 cultivator licenses, four processor licenses, four dispensary licenses, five integrated facility licenses, and an unspecified number of secure transport and state testing laboratory licenses.

Those licenses are expected to be awarded on June 12, 2023.

“Applicants have provided plans for production, business operations, facilities and security, to name a few, as part of their application,” explained Commission Chairman and Oncologist, Dr. Steven Stokes.

“Although reviewing these competitive applications is a huge undertaking, we will continue to move forward in implementing a fair and robust process that makes public health and safety a top priority,” Stokes continued.

The Commission is expected to reveal the applicants’ names and contents on April 13, 2023. Public comments will then be accepted for 30 days.

Learn more about the Alabama medical cannabis program here.