MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission announced Friday they have paused all business license proceedings after finding “potential inconsistencies in the tabulation of scoring.”

The commission said they are seeking out an independent review of all scoring data during the pause in licensing.

“The Commission will work expeditiously to investigate and identify inconsistencies in the score data,” said AMCC Director John McMillan in a news release. “Out of an abundance of caution, we are suspending all current procedural timelines until those matters are resolved.”

The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission started issuing licenses for the state’s new medical cannabis industry on June 12. The group began reviewing the applications for cultivators, processors and dispensaries, along with other areas of the industry earlier in 2023.

Applicants who were awarded a license on June 12 will not be required to pay the license fee by the previous due date of June 26. Additionally, licenses awarded on June 12 will not issue on July 10.