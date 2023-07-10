MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Following a court-ordered stay of the process and pending lawsuits, some members of the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission disagree over how the group should move forward.

On Monday, the majority of the commission voted to stay the course, allowing the accounting firm KPMG to fix “mathematical inconsistencies” in scoring and re-award licenses on Aug. 10. However, not every member is on board with that plan.

Loree Skelton expressed concerns that too much of the scoring was outsourced to anonymous evaluators and outside firms.

“Full transparency is not only needed,” Skelton said. “I think it ought to be demanded.”

Skelton said she wasn’t given enough information to make an informed vote on Wednesday. During the meeting, another member commented that he thought the process felt rushed.

“I’ve been given numbers and percentages with no criteria, with no backup, no analysis, no summaries and conclusions, and that doesn’t tell me what I need to know as to whether or not I am confident in relying on that,” she said.

Skelton proposed pausing the use of outside firms to work out a different solution entirely. However, her motion was not approved. Another member proposed a process that would have had the commission evaluate applications without outside scorers, but that motion failed 7-4.

Commission Chairman Steven Stokes defended the use of independent scorers from the University of South Alabama.

“Every state has used evaluators,” Stokes said. “Now, the state of Florida used their commission, and they were tied up in litigation for several years.”

Stokes said that though anonymous, the evaluators were qualified and outsourcing helped eliminate bias.

“These are not high school kids. These are college professors. These are retired businesspeople. We did keep it anonymous because we didn’t want them to be pressured into voting for one person or another,” he said.

The next meeting on Aug. 10 coincides with when Commission Director John McMillan said Montgomery Circuit Judge James Anderson is expected to lift the stay.