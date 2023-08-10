MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission voided its previously awarded licenses, awarded new licenses and elected a new chairman on Thursday.

This comes after the process was halted in June because of “tabulation errors” with the scoring of applications.

After members of the commission privately nominated the businesses they wanted the whole commission to vote on, members publicly voted to award 24 businesses licenses.

Many of the 24 businesses awarded Thursday were the same ones awarded in June, with licenses in the categories of Processor, Dispensary, and State Testing Lab all remaining the same.

Meanwhile, three new companies received cultivator licenses, bringing the total number to seven in the state. They are I AM FARMS, Greenway Botanicals and CRC of Alabama.

In the Integrated Facility category, Insa Alabama was awarded a license, while Verano Alabama, which was previously awarded, was not awarded again.

In the Secure Transporter category, new company XLCR was awarded a license, while Alabama Secure Transport, which previously was awarded, was not awarded again.

At the start of the meeting, the Commission also elected Rex Vaugh as its new chairman. He fills the spot of Steven Stokes, who resigned last week amid a lawsuit challenging his eligibility to serve on the commission because of his ties with the University of South Alabama.

Chairman Vaughn says he thinks the Commission is regaining lost confidence following Thursday’s meeting but expects litigation may still be in the future.

“I think it’s a big day for us. Hopefully, we can move forward. We don’t know what litigation will look like tomorrow. It seems to change daily. But we as a commission I think are as together in our mindset as we can be. We know ultimately our goal is to get that product across the finish line. It is not about our licensees making money,” Vaughn said.

Businesses that were awarded have 14 days to pay the license fee. Those who were denied have 14 days to request an investigative hearing to contest the results.

The commission will next meet on Aug. 31.

Here is a full list of businesses awarded new licenses: