COOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The body of a 30-year-old Alexander City man that had been reported missing nearly two weeks ago was found on Wednesday, authorities say.

State Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said Tilon Debardelabon died when the 2000 green Ford Ranger he was driving veered off the roadway, traveled down an embankment, struck a tree, and overturned.

According to AL.com, authorities say Debardelabon died around 4:30 a.m. on April 30. ALEA added that the crash was not discovered until recently “because of where it occurred.”

The crash happened on U.S. 280, near mile marker 63, about three miles east of Alexander City in Coosa County. Debardelabon was not a wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle, according to ALEA.

Debardelabon was reported missing after authorities say he was driving from Birmingham to Alexander City when “communication with him was lost.”

“It’s at that point we believe he began traveling south and communication ended,’’ according to a post on Bessemer Police Department’s Facebook Page.

ALEA continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.