CEDARTOWN, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect jailed in Alabama has been charged in the death of a man whose body was found stuffed in an abandoned toolbox by a road crew working in neighboring Georgia.

The sheriff’s office in Cherokee County, Alabama, says 28-year-old Erik Hooper is charged with murder and receiving stolen property.

Eric Hooper

He remained jailed Saturday on a $1.5 million bond.

The sheriff’s office is still looking for 38-year-old Nick Silvers in connection to the case.

Chief Deputy Josh Summerford said in a news release that Hooper is charged in connection with the killing of 40-year-old Lachancey Williams of Cedartown, Georgia.

A road crew in Polk County, Georgia, found Williams’ body wrapped in a tarp and stuffed in a toolbox left by a dirt road on March 15.

Jail booking information for Hooper did not list an attorney for him.

Anyone with information on where Silvers may be is asked to contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at 256-927-3365 or 256-557-5466. You can also leave an anonymous tip on their website here.