MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in St. Clair County have arrested a man following a deadly shooting in Moody Tuesday morning.

According to the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office, the Margaret Police Department was called to a residence in the 7300-block of Old Acton Road just after 2:30 a.m. on reports of a shooting.

Once on the scene, authorities discovered a man dead from a gunshot wound.

The victim was later identified as 58-year-old Ralph Earl Phillips of Moody.

The SCSO says after a preliminary investigation, they arrested Myles Hope Phillips, 21, and charged him with the murder. It was later released that the victim and the suspect were married.

Myles Hope Phillips is being held at the St. Clair County Jail without bond.

No other information has been released at this time as the investigation is still ongoing.