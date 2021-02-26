Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth not planning to run for Sen. Richard Shelby’s seat

Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth will not run for Sen. Richard Shelby’s seat.

The six-term senator announced on Feb. 8 that he will not seek re-election in 2022.

Ainsworth was rumored to be a potential candidate, but confirmed the news in a Facebook post Friday, saying his children “need a father who is present and deeply involved in their lives.”

“After discussions with my wife, Kendall, and prayerful consideration, I have decided that I will not be a candidate for the U.S. Senate. Because our twin boys and daughter are young and need a father who is present and deeply involved in their lives, I feel strongly that God’s plan currently calls for me to continue leading on the state, not federal, level of government. The encouragement to run that I have received from every corner of the state is humbling, and the support of my fellow Alabamians is deeply appreciated. Sen. Shelby has served Alabama well, and his shadow will loom large over all those who seek to fill his seat. As lieutenant governor, I will continue seeking conservative solutions to the problems facing Alabama and will keep working each day to bring more jobs, hope, and opportunities to the citizens of our state.” Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth

Potential candidates for Shelby’s seat include his former chief of staff, Katie Boyd Britt, Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill, and Rep. Mo Brooks, who has already announced plans to either run for the House again or seek Shelby’s seat.

Former Democratic Rep. Bud Cramer said Shelby has been all about getting stuff done during his time in the Senate, embracing bipartisanship when needed.

Shelby has funneled millions of dollars towards major projects in north Alabama, including a new FBI campus at Redstone Arsenal and helping steer the Air Force’s initial decision to designate Huntsville as a preferred site for U.S. Space Command.