UVALDE, Texas (WHNT) — Alabama state leaders are offering condolences and support to Texas after an 18-year-old gunman opened fire Tuesday at an elementary school, killing 18 children, three teachers and injuring others.

Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed the gunman is dead after he entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde with a handgun and possibly a rifle. Officials have not revealed a motive for the shooting, but Abbott identified him as Salvador Ramos. He says Ramos was a resident of the community that’s about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

“The news of the violent loss of 15 innocent lives in Uvalde, Texas, is devastating and unimaginable. My thoughts and prayers are with the families of the victims, the children, the school, and the local law enforcement and officials.” Senator Richard Shelby AL-R

We are all thinking about those in Uvalde, Texas. I am heartbroken for the innocent lives lost and the loved ones who are grieving. May God be with all those affected by this horrific tragedy.

Governor Kay Ivey

“This is so sad. Thoughts and prayers to everyone involved.” Lt Governor Will Ainsworth

It was the deadliest shooting at a U.S. grade-school since the shocking attack at Sandy Hook Elementary in Newtown, Connecticut, almost a decade ago.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.