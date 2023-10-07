ALABAMA. (WHNT) — Alabama state leaders are offering support to Israel after at least 100 people were killed in an attack early Saturday morning.

According to the Associated Press (AP), Hamas militants fired rockets and sent fighters into Israeli towns near the Gaza Strip in an unprecedented attack. The AP is reporting that Israel’s national rescue service said at least 100 are injured and hundreds more are wounded, making the attack the deadliest attack on Israel in years.

Following the attack, several members of Alabama’s Congressional delegation, along with Alabama Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter and Governor Kay Ivey, have issued statements in support of long-time U.S. ally, Israel.

In a statement on social media, Gov. Ivey said the attacks on Israel must stop.

“The heinous terrorist attacks on Israel — a great ally of our country — must be stopped. Israel is a special and sacred place — a place that has personally impacted my own faith. We must pray for the people of Israel. Alabama stands with Israel, and so does all of America!” AL Gov. Kay Ivey

North Alabama Congressman Dale Strong also condemned the attacks.

“We must condemn this totally unprovoked attack by Hamas terrorists against our greatest ally, Israel,” he said. “We pray for the people of Israel and give their government our full support as they fight back to protect their people. I stand with Israel. America stands with Israel.”

District 4 Representative Robert Aderholt called for prayers for the people of Israel after the attacks.

“I stand strongly with Israel in her hour of need and pray for those in harm’s way and under attack,” the congressman said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Speaker Ledbetter also issued a statement offering support and highlighting the close relationship between Alabama and Israel.

“For the past 80 years, Alabama has supported the nation of Israel, and we reaffirm our commitment today following the unprovoked surprise attacks launched by Palestinian Hamas militants. Alabamians continue to stand tall with our nation’s strongest and most loyal Middle Eastern ally, and our prayers of support go out to the Israeli military forces, the nation’s leaders, and all of those who lost family, friends, and neighbors to the senseless Palestinian violence. The Alabama Legislature has passed dozens of joint resolutions over the decades outlining our state’s bond with Israel, and our support for the nation, its people, and its continuing struggle to live peacefully in an often chaotic part of the world grows even stronger when events such as this occur.” Alabama Speaker of the House Nathaniel Ledbetter (R-Rainsville)

Alabama Senator Tommy Tubersville also issued a statement on social media reiterating both the county and the state’s commitment to Israel.

“The Iran-backed terrorist attacks on Israel are completely unacceptable,” he said. “Israel has every right to respond with force. The United States and Alabama stand firmly with Israel as they defend themselves against these barbaric terrorist attacks.”

Senator Katie Britt also released a statement calling the attacks “barbaric.”

“Alongside countless others across our nation, my family and I are praying for the people of Israel today. The barrage of barbaric terrorist attacks unleashed on Israel by ground, sea, and air is truly unprecedented in our time. I join my fellow Alabamians and Americans in condemning this heinous assault by Iranian-backed Hamas terrorists on innocent Israeli children, women, and men. Alabama and the United States stands with Israel – our greatest ally, friend, and partner. “Israel has every right to defend itself and respond to these vicious terrorist attacks with overwhelming force. “What the world is watching today is both tragic and foreseeable. Strength deters war, while weakness invites it. The Biden Administration since January 2021 has consistently empowered and enabled our greatest adversaries, including Iran – Israel’s sworn enemy. “Make no mistake—the people of Israel are paying the devastating price for President Biden’s $6 billion ransom payment to Iran. That disastrous deal was announced by the Administration on the anniversary of 9/11, and now Israel is facing its own 9/11 at the hands of Iranian proxies. The Biden Administration’s appeasement put blood in the water, and now it has more blood on its hands. “Peace will only come through strength. In the face of growing hostile aggression, it is past time for this Administration to hold our adversaries accountable. The stability of the region and world, the security of our own homeland, and the safety of our communities and families depends on it.” Senator Katie Britt (R-AL)