Alabama lays out plan for CARES Act funds

COVID-19 has caused massive economic disruption throughout the country and here in Alabama.

Under the CARES Act, the state of Alabama will receive $1.8 billion in coronavirus relief funding.

Most of the money has been allocated, with State Finance Director Kelly Butler telling AL.com the remaining $300 million will be allocated sometime in the near future.

This money will be going toward education, hospitals and nursing homes, businesses, nonprofit and faith-based organizations, counties, municipalities, prisons, courts, agriculture, and other needs.

Some examples of where that money is going include:

$100 million toward the educational remote learning devices grant program

$100 million is being used for Alabama Broadband Connectivity for Students – providing vouchers for low-income families to help cover the cost of high-speed internet service through the rest of the year

$100 million is going to set up the Revive Alabama grant program to help small businesses hurt by COVID-19 – businesses that qualify can get up to $15,000 to reimburse them for expenses not covered by federal assistance received

As of Friday, only about $168 million of the $1.8 billion had been spent.

The CARES Act mandates that it must be spent by the end of the year, so there is a limited amount of time to determine what to do with the rest of the funds.