Alabama (WHNT) – There are multiple bills that have been introduced in this year’s legislative session that would get rid of Alabama’s sales tax on groceries. The money from that tax goes into the state’s education trust fund.

Alabama is one of three states in the country that taxes food at the same rate as other goods and services, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

Over the years, legislators have brought bills forward to do away with the grocery tax. This year, one bill’s sponsor is Republican Representative Mike Holmes from Elmore County.

“I would argue that probably since, I think the grocery tax being charged now, 4%, is probably one of the most regressive taxes we have out there. It actually does harm to what I call working poor, people that are on the verge of poverty maybe, but they are holding a job and they’re scraping to get the grocery store and get something for them and their children to eat every week,” said Rep. Holmes.

The money from the grocery sales tax goes into the state’s education trust fund.

“The entire education trust fund gets about a half-billion dollars a year from sales tax on groceries. With a split with higher education, that means about two-thirds of that money, about $300 million goes to K-12 schools,” said State Superintendent Dr. Eric Mackey.

Mackey says if the tax goes away, he would like funding to replace it.

“It would be a big hit to us if grocery taxes were taken away,” Mackey stated. “I do see both sides of it and yet at the same time, really would be opposed to taking money out of the education trust fund without some kind of equalizer that would replace it.”

Mackey says he expects the state to approve an $8 billion budget for education in 2023. He says income tax is the single largest contributor for education funding, followed by sales tax. He says the grocery sales tax is a smaller piece of the sale tax revenue for education.

“It’s smaller, but not insignificant,” Mackey said.

Holmes is sponsoring two bills that do away with the grocery tax.

HB 174 doesn’t provide an alternate funding source. He calls it a straight tax cut.

“It’s a very simple bill. I’ve had the feelings for a lot of reasons, but most of it has been a rapid increase in revenue flowing through all our budgets here in the State of Alabama. If you look at graphs it’s startling to see how fast it’s gone up. A lot of people would argue it’s because of COVID. I’m not counting the COVID income. This is just state revenues increasing dramatically,” said Rep. Holmes. “So, I would say that the timing is right. We can absorb this. My bill does not call for any replacement mechanism for this revenue. It just takes it out of our ability to spend it because you don’t collect it…The benefits are everyone is treated fairly.”

He is also carrying another bill, HB 173, in partnership with a state senator. The bill would create an alternate revenue source for the department of education by limiting the amount of income tax paid or accrued. For those filing as single, they could deduct $4,000. Taxpayers married filing jointly could deduct $8,000.

“It makes up almost to the dollar, they’ve figured it out with their algebra, that they can match whatever the projected loss was,” Rep. Holmes said.

Holmes’ bills have been assigned to the House Ways and Means Education Committee. He isn’t sure when either bill could be presented for a vote in that committee. The bills would have to make it out of committee before lawmakers could vote on the legislation on the House floor.

SB 43 is a bill that would also repeal the state sales tax on groceries and cap federal income tax deductions.

In January, that bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Finance and Taxation Education.

These bills would require a constitutional amendment. If it is passed by the legislature, it would then have to be approved by voters before it goes into effect.