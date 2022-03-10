MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Lawmakers passed The Sergeant Nick Risner Act on Thursday, which would stop anyone convicted of a crime that caused another person’s death to be ineligible for the state’s “good time” law.

According to AL.com, the bill is named in honor of the late Sheffield Police Officer Nick Risner, who died last October after being shot in the line of duty. The man charged in Risner’s death, Brian Lansing Martin, had been released after serving three years of a 10-year manslaughter sentence under Alabama’s “good time” law.

The bill, sponsored by Rep. Phillip Pettus (R-Killen), passed the Alabama House of Representatives 99-1. Risner’s widow, Brandy Risner, was in the House gallery for the vote. The bill now moves to the Alabama Senate.

Current law are excludes several people groups from the good time law, including:

Those convicted of Class A felonies or those with sentences longer than 15 years

Those convicted of a sex offense involving a child

The Alabama Sentencing Commission says most inmates serving time for manslaughter are already ineligible for good time. Out of 640 inmates charged with manslaughter, 55 of those were receiving “good time.”