MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — A new piece of legislation is expected to be filed by Senator Del March on Tuesday, which one sponsor has dubbed “the mother of all school choice bills.”

The ‘Parent’s Choice Act’ would allow parents to access the state’s education tax dollars and use it for alternative schooling – like private school or homeschool. Those funds were around $6,300 last year.

Currently, eight states have laws that allow for Education Savings Accounts (ESAs) which allow parents to access the money. According to EdChoice, ESAs act similar to vouchers in some ways, but can be used to pay for more than just tuition.

Al.com reports around 3,000 low-income students use tax credit scholarships to attend private schools and public schools they aren’t zoned to attend. Currently, Alabama has eight public charter schools enrolling around 3,000 students this year.

According to a recent analysis by Education Week, Alabama spent more than Tennessee, Florida, Mississippi and North Carolina during the 2018-2019 school year. Marsh says despite this, the state still ranks last in math and reading.

The first ESAs would be available as early as the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, and would allow for any students currently enrolled in public school or in a homeschool to sign up for an ESA.

Applications would be available starting May 1, according to the bill.

Under the bill, eligibility will grow in 2023-24 to include private school students whose families’ income doesn’t exceed 200% of the federal poverty level. In the 2024-25 school year, all students will be eligible.

Parents will be required to sign an agreement with the Parents’ Choice Program to only use the funds for eligible expenses and on things that will support their child’s education in reading, language, math, science and social studies.

A student’s ESA can be closed if parents don’t abide by the rules and would affect future applications.

A full draft of the bill can be read here.

The bill is expected to be filed in the Alabam Legislature Tuesday, February 1 and could get its first committee vote on Wednesday.