MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — On day two of Alabama’s special session to redraw the state’s congressional lines, Republican lawmakers advanced two maps, each with just one majority Black district. Democratic lawmakers say that won’t satisfy the court.

The “Community of Interest” plan passed by the House committee Tuesday has 42% Black voting age population in District 2 and 52% in District 7.

Republicans say those districts provide opportunity for Black voters and believe that’s what the court asked for.

“I firmly believe in my heart of hearts the Black citizens of the second district will have the right to nominate the person of their choice,” Rep. Chris Pringle (R- Mobile) said.

Democrats say anything less than 50% — or close to it — won’t actually provide opportunity.

“How can the African American community elect their person of choice if they’re not the majority in that district? Let’s be honest about that,” House Minority Leader Anthony Daniels (D- Madison) said.

With that plan, Democrats also expressed concern over Dallas and Lowndes counties being included in the wiregrass region.

Meanwhile, the Livingston Congressional Plan that passed in the Senate Committee has 38% Black voting age population in District 2 and 50% in District 7.

Sen. Vivian Figures says that’s not nearly enough.

“No. I don’t think this is going to pass muster with the court,” Figures (D- Mobile) said.

One Republican, Sen. Andrew Jones objected to the Livingston map because it splits Etowah County, which is in his district.

“That is an issue is putting 90% of the county in one district and 10% in the other. My public and my elected officials back in Etowah County want the county kept whole. That should be the first priority for me,” Jones (R- Centre) said.

Other than Sen. Jones’s objection, both maps passed on party lines in committee. They will go before their respective chambers Wednesday for consideration.