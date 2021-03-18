Alabama lawmakers advance another lottery bill

ALABAMA – Senator Dell Marsh’s gaming bill may have voted down earlier this month, but lawmakers aren’t giving up the fight to bring a lottery and even gaming to the Alabama.

A series of bills passed out of a Senate committee Wednesday. Two of them call for a constitutional amendment to create a lottery.

But three ‘enabling bills’ that were originally tied to Senator Marsh’s gaming bill were also passed. His original gaming bill was SB 214.

“Again 214 is not out there anymore, but I’d like to have this, but I’d like to get this passed so that they people can look at this legislation, try to understand it, ask questions, so that regardless of what happens we’re in a position to deal with a gaming piece that if it ends up broader than the piece we dealt with a few moments ago,” Senator Marsh said.

The three ‘enabling bills’ would create an Alabama lottery corporation, gaming commission and criminal penalties.

These bills do not lay out specifics like SB 214 did, which detailed different types of gaming, betting and even named locations where casinos would be located. But the package of bills do keep the door open to giving voters a chance to decide if they want gambling in the state.