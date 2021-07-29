Alabama joins states calling for U.S. Supreme Court to overturn abortion decisions

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The state of Alabama joined 23 other states in calling for the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the decisions made for Roe v. Wade and Planned Parenthood v. Casey.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall filed an amicus brief on Thursday. Governor Kay Ivey and ten other governors also signed on to a separate amicus brief filed by South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster urging the court to reconsider their previous decisions.

The collective attorneys general and state governors filed briefs in support of a Mississippi law prohibiting abortions after the first 15 weeks of pregnancy.

“Alabama will continue to fight for life so that every unborn child is protected. We must stand strong for those babies who do not have a voice, and I assure my fellow Alabamians that we will continue this fight until they are protected once and for all,” said Governor Kay Ivey in a statement. “We will not rest until Roe v. Wade is overturned.”

“Beginning with Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court has systematically imposed a litany of legal exemptions for abortion that not only defy health and safety standards but are also unconstitutional and without historical foundation,” said Attorney General Steve Marshall in a statement. “Even the Supreme Court has previously acknowledged that states have the right to ‘promote respect for life, including the life of the unborn,’ yet the Court continues to block state efforts to protect the life of the unborn, placing new tests for what is legal. The time has come for the Court to overrule Roe and Casey and finally return the question of abortion to where it belongs—with the states.”

The U.S Supreme Court is expected to hear the case Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization during the next term, which begins in October.

The full governors amicus brief can be read here:

The full attorneys general brief can be read here:

Governor Ivey, along with Governor Douglas A. Ducey of Arizona, Governor Asa Hutchinson of Arkansas, Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida, Governor Brian K. Kemp of Georgia, Governor Brad Little of Idaho, Governor Kim Reynolds of Iowa, Governor Michael L. Parson of Missouri, Governor Greg Gianforte of Montana, Governor J. Kevin Stitt of Oklahoma, and Governor Greg Abbott of Texas joined South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster’s brief.

Alabama joined Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming in filing the attorneys general amicus brief.