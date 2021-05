MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama House of Representatives approved a measure that could make Daylight Saving Time year-round.

The bill has already passed the Senate and now heads to the desk of Governor Kay Ivey.

Congress would need to approve a federal bill before this measure would go into effect.

