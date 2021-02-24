Alabama House approves ‘Aniah’s Law’ named for slain teen

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama House of Representatives has approved bills to give judges more discretion to deny bail for people accused of violent crimes.

Representatives on Tuesday approved two bills to in favor of creating Aniah’s Law, a proposal named after 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Blanchard was killed after being abducted from an Auburn gas station. At the time of the abduction, the suspect in the case was free on bond in an earlier kidnapping case.

The bills now move to the Alabama Senate. The House passed the two bills by votes of 101-0 and 102-0.