MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Commission on Higher Education (ACHE) is requesting $2.12 billion for the state’s 2- and 4-year institutions next fiscal year– a roughly $136 million, or 6.8% increase.

The Commission approved the request at a meeting earlier this month.

Executive Director Jim Purcell said mandatory costs related to inflation, retirement contributions and higher property insurance rates are behind the increase.

“Any place that has lots of people, those rates have gone up and near about doubled in the last few years,” Purcell said.

Those higher costs, Purcell said, don’t leave room for raises. But institutions could make that move on their own.

“I think that’s just the reality of what the funds that are available out there,” Purcell said. “Now the institutions do have the opportunity to redirect their funds, and I think that they may do that.”

The ACHE request is one of many state lawmakers will consider next session. The State Board of Education, for example, approved a budget request of $620 million more for K-12 schools.

“If you don’t ask, you don’t get,” said Senate Education Budget Committee Chairman Arthur Orr (R- Decatur). “So, they shoot high and expect certainly to get less, but we’ll sift through those requests and make the best judgements that we can.”

Orr said the next session, however, won’t have the same financial cushion. Last session lawmakers had about a $2.6 billion surplus. This next session, Orr said the surplus is about $700 million; Meanwhile, the state is also taking in less in taxes.

He said lawmakers are prepared with reserve funds but will have to be cautious with spending.

“It’ll be a good year for education, but as revenues decline, we’ve got to be very careful and guarded as far as our commitments,” Orr said.

The Commission’s budget request will go to the governor and the legislature for consideration. The session starts Feb. 7.