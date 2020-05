(WHNT) – A college basketball prospect has died after drowning in the lake area of Chewacla State Park in Auburn.

The Lee County coroner identified the victim as 18-year-old Jamari Smith.

AL.com reports Smith was swimming with friends when he became tired and went underwater.

Crews found him underwater and rushed him to the ER where he was pronounced dead.

Smith was set to begin his career at UAB in the fall.