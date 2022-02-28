(WHNT) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has new criteria for assessing risk levels and masking guidance.

“Guidance that’s focused on local hospitalization utilization, so how stressed is the hospital infrastructure, along with a simpler number of cases per 100,000 to come up with this level of risk that they define as ‘low’, ‘medium’, and ‘high’,” explained Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama Department of Public health.

Last week, the CDC launched a new website to provide county risk data. If a county is high risk the CDC recommends wearing a mask in indoors in public places.

“It places a lot of emphasis on personal responsibility, knowing that some people are at high risk for COVID related complications, and so if we’re at a medium or high risk and then people should be especially cautious.

According to the CDC website, several counties in North Alabama are labeled high risk including Limestone, Madison and Dekalb – meaning residents in those counties should wear masks in public, indoors.

But, Stubblefield says the state’s own data, may be more current than the federal figures.

“The CDC, the data gathering that they’ve done in the past has not been particularly consistent with what we see on the ground here in Alabama. And we feel our data is better than what CDC is getting because they’re using different methods. We’re getting it directly from hospitals, from providers,” Dr. Stubblefield said.

The plan is to update the state’s health guideline dashboard, using CDC criteria, with state figures.

“So, there’s already been conversations with our data team and our epidemiologists to think about how we would change our dashboard to look more like that (the CDC site), but using Alabama specific data so that the information…What we need to do is figure out, is how we can best use our data to make informed decisions for Alabamians so that people are getting the best information possible. Whereas the CDC may say a county is still in the high risk, our data may show that it’s actually in the medium risk,” Stubblefield said.

We can see state figures changing even over the past few days. On Friday, all but two North Alabama counties were considered at high risk for COVID-19 transmission. Monday, the picture is very different, with only three North Alabama counties labeled as high risk.

Stubblefield says the state health department is assessing how the state website would be changed. There is no date set for when the website could be updated.

In the meantime, ADPH is asking people to visit the CDC website for masking recommendations.