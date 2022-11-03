MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — It’s time to show off those pearly whites! The Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is looking for applicants for its 2023 “Share Your Smile with Alabama” photo contest.

This is the sixth year for the contest. Each year, two Alabama third graders are selected as the winners of the campaign.

The contest winners will be “highlighted in ADPH marketing campaigns to promote children’s oral health throughout the state and will be featured in a news conference on January 24, 2023.”

“We are sponsoring this annual contest to bring attention to children’s oral health care and to remind everyone of the need to both brush and floss their teeth daily,” said State Dental Health Director Dr. Tommy Johnson.

According to health officials, the contest is open to Alabama kids enrolled or attending third grade, or if they’re 8 to 10 years old and homeschooled. Submission must be made by a parent or legal guardian.

The contest runs from November 1 to 30. There is no entry fee.

To fill out an application and learn more about the contest, visit alabamapublichealth.gov.