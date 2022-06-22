CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Chickasaw Police Department (CPD) arrested two people who they say poured boiling water onto a resident with special needs at Nobles Group Home. They said the two arrested worked at the home.

Kevin Jermaine Franklin, 22, and Dakerria Latrice Hall, 21, were charged with abuse and neglect of a protected person.

The pair are accused of abusing a 52-year-old man who has physical and mental disabilities. Franklin and Hall have bonded out of Mobile Metro Jail, according to jail records.

Chickasaw Police said the patient had second-degree burns and has already undergone his first debridement treatment.