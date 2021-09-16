Alabama group asking for help to resettle Afghan refugees

FILE – In this Aug. 24, 2021, file photo, provided by the U.S. Marine Corps, families walk towards their flight during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan. A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population says many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of U.S. troops. (Sgt. Samuel Ruiz/U.S. Marine Corps via AP, File)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – After the United States exited the war in Afghanistan, thousands of Afghan allies evacuated the country alongside Americans.

Now, those refugees need help resettling throughout the U.S. The Biden administration began notifying governors and state refugee coordinators across the country about how many Afghan evacuees from among the first group of nearly 37,000 arrivals are slated to be resettled in their states.



10 refugees are expected to resettle in Mobile, Alabama.

According to the US Department of Health and Human Services, there is only one approved refugee resettlement program in Alabama; Catholic Social Services, Archdiocese of Mobile.

Before the news of Afghan refugees making their way to Alabama, some of the closest refugees to settle near us were in Atlanta.

Interfaith Refugee Partnership in Birmingham is working to collect donations to help sponsor families coming to Atlanta.

“I think the main thing right now will be financial support,” said Lynda Wilson, Volunteer with the Alabama Interfaith Refugee Partnership. “You can sponsor an afghan refugee family for $3,000 for a six-month commitment.”

According to Lynda Wilson, the organization will continue helping those in Atlanta but has now offered services to help in Mobile too.