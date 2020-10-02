Alabama Governor Kay Ivey tweets well wishes to President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey wears an Auburn University mask as she arrives to announce a statewide mask order during a news conference in the state capitol building in Montgomery, Ala., on Wednesday, July 15, 2020. (Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WKRG) — Alabama governor Kay Ivey has shared her thoughts and prayers with President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump following the President’s announcement of their positive coronavirus tests early Friday morning.

I am praying for a full and swift recovery for our terrific @POTUS & @FLOTUS. Alabama stands with you, Mr. President, and we appreciate your steadfast leadership. We are stronger together, and we WILL get through this. #alpolitics https://t.co/cTvpGDPM6d — Governor Kay Ivey (@GovernorKayIvey) October 2, 2020

Alabama Lt. Gov. Will Ainsworth also tweeted about the president and first lady’s diagnoses, encouraging people to join him in prayer for their “quick recovery.”

Our prayers are with @realDonaldTrump and @FLOTUS. Everyone join me in praying for them and a quick recovery. https://t.co/H7Otk2Xdm6 — Will Ainsworth (@willainsworthAL) October 2, 2020

As of 8:30 a.m., Alabama senators Doug Jones (D) and Richard Shelby (R) have not tweeted on the matter.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife have tested negative for the coronavirus. Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden will reportedly be tested sometime today. In a tweet, Biden said he and his wife Jill were praying for the Trumps’ “swift recovery.”

