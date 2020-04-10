Alabama Governor Kay Ivey issues an Easter message on Good Friday

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey issued an Easter message on Friday, April 10th.

In her statement, Gov. Ivey tells Alabamians they are not alone during this time and to not feel discouraged.

Full Message –

My fellow Alabamians,

As we enter the most Holy time for our faith, I know it is easy to be discouraged with everything that is happening in our world right now.

It is disheartening to see so many of our fellow Alabamians falling victim to this disease and we can grow impatient with the disruption to our daily lives.

We know we need to abide by these social distancing guidelines for the benefit of us all, but it has made many feel isolated and lonely.

Scripture reminds us in John 16:33 that “In this world you will have trouble, but take heart! He has overcome the world.”

Friends, Jesus’ death on the cross is the promise that Christ will make all things new and he can work all things for His good.

I know this year’s Easter isn’t what we are used to… This too shall pass.

As you join others in faith this Sunday through your electronic device, let us give thanks to the Lord for his blessings on our lives and remember each other in prayer.

Remember, we’ll get through this, together, even when we are standing six feet apart.

May God bless you and the great state of Alabama.”

Governor Kay Ivey