HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — A record breaking week is coming to a close with gas prices reaching levels not seen since the economic crisis of 2008.

According to AAA, the national average on Friday was $4.33 per gallon. It broke the old record, set yesterday.

In Alabama, the record also broke again on Friday. AAA spokesperson, Clay Ingram, said “we beat yesterday’s record of $4.13 and set a new national record at $4.33 as well.”

The statewide average price per gallon coming in at $4.15. Just one week ago, the average price per gallon in Alabama was $3.61. That’s an increase of 54 cents in one week.

In Huntsville, the average price per gallon on Friday was $4.11. Also a 54 cent increase from last week.

“I think in about a week or so, we’ll probably start to plateau.” Ingram continued, “I think by this time next week, we’ll probably have hit that high point.”