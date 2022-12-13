(WHNT) — Nominations for the 80th Golden Globe Awards were announced Monday — and an Alabama native was among those recognized by the awards body.

Daniel Scheinert, an Alabama native and one-half of the the directing duo “Daniels” with his professional partner Daniel Kwan, earned a nod for Best Director and Best Screenplay for the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

The nominations put Scheinert and Kwan, who hails from Massachusetts, in a head-to-head battle with film legends like Steven Spielberg, James Cameron, and Todd Field.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” will also compete in the following categories: Best Motion Picture (Musical or Comedy), Best Actress (Musical or Comedy) for Michelle Yeoh, Best Supporting Actress for Jamie Lee Curtis, and Best Supporting Actor for Ke Huy Quan.

News 19’s sister station in Birmingham, CBS42, interviewed Scheinert earlier this year.

Their feature states Scheinert is an alumni of Shades Valley High School and later became involved in Birmingham’s Sidewalk Film Festival. Read the full story here.

“Everything Everywhere All at Once” debuted in theaters in March and quickly became A24’s highest-grossing film of all time. The film stars Michelle Yeoh as a Chinese-American woman who becomes engaged in a battle to save the multiverse. The supporting cast includes Stephanie Hsu, Jamie Lee Curtis, James Hong, and Ke Huy Quan.

The Golden Globes will be held on January 10, 2023 with comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosting.