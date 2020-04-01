Alabama farmers to hold virtual field trips

How do peanuts grow? When do Alabama farmers grow different fruits and vegetables? What’s the difference between a cow, a bull and a calf? These are questions Alabama farmers will answer during upcoming virtual field trips.

The Alabama Farmers Federation Facebook page will go live every Friday at 10 a.m. through May 22.

“Parents and their children are making huge adjustments as their homes become classrooms, and we want to help by offering entertaining and educational field trips from some of our farmers,” said Jeff Helms, Alabama Farmers Federation Communications Department Director. “While these videos will target third- through fifth-graders, people of all ages will learn more about how farmers grow food, fiber and timber.”

Viewers can ask questions and each video will include links to educational activities centered around the featured commodity.

Currently scheduled topics (subject to change)

April 3 – Peanuts and other row crops

April 10 – Fruits and vegetables

April 17 – Beef cattle

April 24 – Honeybees

May 1 – Catfish

May 8 – Greenhouse and nursery products

May 15 – Forestry

May 22 – Cotton and other row crops

If you want to receive Facebook notifications about the virtual field trips, respond as “Interested” in the event or follow the Alabama Farmers Federation page.

The Federation is Alabama’s largest farm organization with more than 340,000 member families.