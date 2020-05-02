Alabama Environmental Youth Council taking applications for new members

Even though the school year’s technically not over, the Alabama Environmental Youth Council is recruiting now for new members. The student-run group works together to promote environmental volunteerism and activism.

One member says she joined to make a difference.

“It’s mainly because I’m a member of this society. This is my home. and I kind of want to do my part, my duty, to help protect it.” explained AEYC member May Jung.

So if you’re a teen, or know one, it’s free to apply. They’ll choose 15 high schoolers from across the state to serve on the council starting in the fall and through the school year.

You can find that application online.

While the application still shows the 2019 dates, it’s open through June 6, 2020.