Alabama ending in-person unemployment help

In this photo illustration, a person files an application for unemployment benefits on April 16, 2020, in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — In-person help for Alabama residents needing assistance with unemployment claims is coming to an end as a new phone appointment system will be established for the new year.

The Alabama Department of Labor, in a news release, said it is ending in-person service at the Crump Senior Center in Montgomery due to health and safety concerns related to the coronavirus.

Beginning Jan. 3, claimants can call (800) 361-4524 after 5 p.m. until midnight on Sundays through Thursday to schedule a call back for the next day to set up an appointment.

Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says the new system will allow the department to serve more claimants per day than it has been able to previously.