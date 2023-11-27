NORTH ALABAMA (WHNT) — Businesses have needed workers since the Great Migration began during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This leaves many shop owners short-staffed and forced to get creative in an effort to snag new hires.

A sign-on bonus, or a lump sum of cash, is something employers offer prospective hires.

Alabama Arise, a statewide organization advancing public policies to improve the lives of Alabamians who are marginalized by poverty, says its more than just sign-on bonuses that make people stay.

“If you don’t actually build a system of work supports that lets people afford to work, then people are not going to be able to fill those jobs,” Alabama Arise Worker Policy Advocate Dev Wakeley said.

Wakeley tells News 19 that sign-on bonuses are very common across the healthcare sector and other industries are trying their hand at it too.

“What you do see is that it is an attempt to mitigate the long-term wage pavement and kind of hope that employers will be able to just bring those wages back down,” Wakeley added.

Wakeley says the wages employers pay must support people in keeping a roof over their heads, gas in their car, and food on the table.

“It’s not the recipe for long-term success in the workforce and it’s not the recipe for long-term employer success either. The recipe for bringing people in and having them retained is paying them enough to live on and thrive on,” Wakeley said.

Data from the Alabama Department of Labor shows that the state’s unemployment rate increased slightly to 2.3% in October, while the state’s labor force participation rate remained constant at 57%.