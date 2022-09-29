BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WRBL)- A Beauregard Elementary School custodian, at the center of a child porn investigation, was taken into custody at the school by law enforcement agents on Wednesday, September 28, and booked into jail.

Investigators with the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, who are members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested 33-year-old Matthew Adams Hammock on 41 counts of possession of child pornography. More charges are expected.

Investigators say they collected a cell phone from Hammock and confirmed multiple images of child pornography downloaded from the internet. During a search warrant at Hammock’s residence in the 200 block of Lee Rd.

43 investigators collected multiple digital devices and located multiple images depicting nude children under 12 years of age.

“At this time there has been no evidence found that would suggest Beauregard Elementary School or any of the students were depicted in any of the photos. Lee County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted searches in all of the bathrooms at the school and found no recording devices,” said Sheriff Jay Jones in a statement.

Hammock remains behind bars at the Lee County Detention Facility on a $410,000 bond.



WRBL spoke with Lee County School superintendent, James McCoy, who released the following statement:

“Lee County Schools was informed of an investigation being conducted by the Lee County Sherriff’s Office Wednesday, September 28. School officials cooperated with the request of sheriff’s office investigators to make available an individual who was serving Beauregard Elementary School through means of a temporary employment service. The individual was removed from campus for an investigation and subsequently detained and charged. The individual is not an employee of Lee County Schools and had cleared background checks through his employer. No information shared with Lee County Schools indicates any wrong doing on school grounds, nor any involvement of Lee County Schools students. The charged individual’s availability to work in a school setting was revoked immediately upon learning of this matter. Any further comment regarding this situation shall be directed to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.”

Hammock’s arrest culminated from a September 27 operation when Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators and agents with the Alabama State Bureau of Investigations division joined forces to implement multiple search warrants in Lee County regarding cyber tips pertaining to the exploitation of children under the age of 18.

Hammock was taken into custody where he worked at Beauregard Elementary.

More charges are expected. Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Central Alabama Crime Stoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).