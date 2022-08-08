NEON, Ky. (WHNT) — Flooding victims in Kentucky are getting some much needed assistance thanks to a donation from Fort Payne’s own country music icons, Alabama.

According to a Facebook post from the band, Alabama’s Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry presented a $25,000 check to the Foundation of Appalachian Kentucky during a show over the weekend.

The foundation, according to its website, is a fund “working toward lasting, positive change” in Appalachian Kentucky by investing in local leadership and the folks rooted in those communities. Learn more about the foundation here.

“With all the devastation caused by the floods in eastern Kentucky, this is a very emotional time,” said Owen. “Alabama wanted to offer help in a small way.”

According to CBS News, at least 37 people died in July’s flooding event when as much as 10.5 inches of rain fell in just two days. It was the worst flooding in the history of Kentucky, CBS reported.

“We hurt for the loss of life and destruction caused by the floods in Kentucky,” Gentry added. “Hopefully these funds can help families, farmers, and businesses that were affected. They are in our prayers.”

President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden visited the damage site on Monday. CBS said the federal government expanded federal assistance to the state in the wake of the disastrous floods.

To donate to Kentucky’s flood relief fund, click here.