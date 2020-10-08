Alabama doctors test experimental COVID-19 drug used by President Trump

FILE – In this undated image from video provided by Regeneron Pharmaceuticals on Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, scientists work with a bioreactor at a company facility in New York state, for efforts on an experimental coronavirus antibody drug. Antibodies are proteins the body makes when an infection occurs; they attach to a virus and help the immune system eliminate it. (Regeneron via AP)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — A new clinical trial involving an experimental drug given to President Trump last week at Walter Reed Medical Center is just getting underway in Alabama.

Doctors at the University of Alabama at Birmingham’s Division of Infectious Diseases will be conducting the study on an antibody cocktail developed by pharmaceutical company, Regeneron. The study is one of three outpatient COVID-19 clinical trials being conducted by the University, including an antibody cocktail similar to Regeneron’s made by Lilly.

Researchers say their goal is to identify a medication capable of treating people who have tested positive for COVID-19, early on enough in their illness, so that more severe symptoms can be prevented from taking hold.

Right now the Doctors say they are looking for potentially 50 or more participants for each study.

If you are interested in joining a study, an enrollment hotline has been set up at 205-934-6777.



