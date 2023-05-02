TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Matt Self, deputy director of athletics, compliance and support services at the University of Alabama, was recently arrested and charged with domestic violence charges.

According to Tuscaloosa Police Department, officers arrived to a residence on Gaineswood Lane at around 12:10 a.m. on reports of a domestic violence incident.

Self, 45, was charged with third-degree domestic violence. He was transported to the Tuscaloosa County Jail with a bond of $300 and was placed on a 24-hour domestic violence hold.

Self, a licensed attorney, assists the department with risk management, contracts and legislative issues. He regularly works with the UA Office of Counsel, UA President’s Office, UA Systems Office, outside counsel and other on-campus partners.