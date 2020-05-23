Alabama Department of Labor says scammers are creating fake Facebook pages

The Alabama Department of Labor is warning people who receive unemployment benefits of scammers.

ADOL Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said the department is aware of at least one Facebook page that cloned the official ADOL Facebook page and tried to offer people bogus prizes.

Washington said the department of labor would never participate in a contest to give away money and would never charge for their services.

The fake page was removed and the Attorney General’s office is investigating.

Keep in mind, ADOL’s Facebook account is marked with the blue check, meaning it is a verified account.

PLEASE be careful and make sure you are not a victim of these scammers.



ADOL Warns of Scams Regarding Unemployment Compensationhttps://t.co/5myhXdFKTe@GovernorKayIvey @ADOLSecretary @NASWAORG @ALWorksSystem pic.twitter.com/9Tsv78GpuS — ADOL (@al_labor) May 22, 2020