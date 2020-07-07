Alabama Department of Corrections releases COVID-19 case dashboard, reports additional positive cases

Alabama News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Monday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said more inmates and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 across Alabama’s prisons.

One staff member at each of these facilities self-reported their positive tests to ADOC:

  • Criminal Justice Center in Montgomery
  • Easterling Correctional Facility
  • Fountain Correctional Facility
  • Kilby Correctional Facility

83 cases were still active, with 92 staff members cleared to return to work.

The 21 inmates were spread out across four facilities:

  • Easterling Correctional Facility – four inmates
  • St. Clair Correctional Facility – 12 inmates
  • Staton Correctional Facility – three inmates
  • Tutwiler Prison for Women – two inmates

96 total cases were confirmed as of Monday, with 64 still active.

The Alabama Department of Corrections also released a dashboard showing the number of total cases, recoveries, and total number of tests among both inmates and staff.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Interactive: Coronavirus Timeline

Latest News

More News