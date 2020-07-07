Alabama Department of Corrections releases COVID-19 case dashboard, reports additional positive cases

Monday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said more inmates and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 across Alabama’s prisons.

One staff member at each of these facilities self-reported their positive tests to ADOC:

Criminal Justice Center in Montgomery

Easterling Correctional Facility

Fountain Correctional Facility

Kilby Correctional Facility

83 cases were still active, with 92 staff members cleared to return to work.

The 21 inmates were spread out across four facilities:

Easterling Correctional Facility – four inmates

St. Clair Correctional Facility – 12 inmates

Staton Correctional Facility – three inmates

Tutwiler Prison for Women – two inmates

96 total cases were confirmed as of Monday, with 64 still active.

The Alabama Department of Corrections also released a dashboard showing the number of total cases, recoveries, and total number of tests among both inmates and staff.