Alabama Department of Corrections releases COVID-19 case dashboard, reports additional positive cases

Monday, the Alabama Department of Corrections said more inmates and staff have tested positive for COVID-19 across Alabama’s prisons.
One staff member at each of these facilities self-reported their positive tests to ADOC:
- Criminal Justice Center in Montgomery
- Easterling Correctional Facility
- Fountain Correctional Facility
- Kilby Correctional Facility
83 cases were still active, with 92 staff members cleared to return to work.
The 21 inmates were spread out across four facilities:
- Easterling Correctional Facility – four inmates
- St. Clair Correctional Facility – 12 inmates
- Staton Correctional Facility – three inmates
- Tutwiler Prison for Women – two inmates
96 total cases were confirmed as of Monday, with 64 still active.
The Alabama Department of Corrections also released a dashboard showing the number of total cases, recoveries, and total number of tests among both inmates and staff.