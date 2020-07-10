Alabama Department of Corrections working to expand COVID-19 testing protocols

(WHNT) – On Thursday, the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) announced it started the process of expanding COVID-19 testing protocols.

ADOC says these efforts are to enhance its virus containment and clinical management strategies to best protect the safety of its staff and inmate populations. The ADOC’s goal is to test every inmate across the correctional system for COVID-19.

According to the ADOC, inmates are currently tested for COVID-19 upon intake when they show signs or symptoms of the disease. They say staff members self-report a positive test result for COVID-19 and self-quarantine.

ADOC says the expansion of the COVID-19 testing will include testing the most medically vulnerable inmate populations. They will also test all inmates prior to release at the end of their sentence.

The Department says they will also continue to provide daily updates on newly identified cases among inmates and staff.

ADOC says all COVID-19-related inmate deaths, and available associated details, will continue to be reported but non-critical details will no longer be reported. These include dorm- or area-specific quarantine measures taken as a result of a positive test, whether the inmate in question was symptomatic or asymptomatic at the time of the positive test, or if he or she requires a higher level of medical care following a positive test result.

The Department’s intent is to keep the public informed of the ongoing and evolving response to COVID-19 in its facilities.

ADOC staff COVID-19 positive case report –

One (1) staff member at Bibb Correctional Facility in Brent, Alabama;

One (1) staff member at Holman Correctional Facility in Atmore, Alabama;

Two (2) staff members at Kilby Correctional Facility in Montgomery, Alabama;

One (1) staff member at St. Clair Correctional Facility in Springville, Alabama;

Six (6) staff members at Julia Tutwiler Prison for Women in Wetumpka, Alabama; and

One (1) staff member at the Criminal Justice Center in Montgomery, Alabama, have tested positive for COVID-19.

These twelve (12) individuals promptly self-quarantined under the direction of their healthcare providers.

The ADOC’s OHS has initiated investigations to determine which, if any, ADOC inmates or employees may have had direct, prolonged exposure to these staff members.

Seventy-two (72) COVID-19 cases among ADOC staff and contracted staff remain active.

One hundred twenty-five (125) staff members who previously self-reported a positive test have been cleared by medical providers to return to work.

Inmate Population Report –

The ADOC has confirmed that one (1) inmate at Easterling Correctional Facility in Clio, Alabama, has tested positive for COVID-19.

All existing quarantine protocols or newly implemented practices, as recommended by the ADOC’s contracted State Medical Director, are being maintained at each facility where positive inmates currently are housed.

Currently, ADOC’s OHS is awaiting final laboratory results on 56 pending tests.

Ninety-nine (99) total cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed among the inmate population, sixty-one (61) of which remain active.