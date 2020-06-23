Alabama Democrats call for Rep. Dismukes to step down over support for Confederacy

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The executive director of the Alabama Democratic Party on Friday called for the resignation of a Republican State Rep. Will Dismukes over his support for the Confederacy, Confederate monuments and his membership in a local Sons of Confederate Veterans chapter in Prattville.

The party also sent out a photo of Dismukes and his family at Confederate flag day in 2019.

“You can’t wrap yourself in the Confederate flag on Saturday and go to the State House on Monday and try to make this a better place for all Alabamians,” said Executive Director Wade Perry.

Perry blasted Dismukes for his support for the confederacy.

“He’s never realized how hurtful the symbols and that history is to a lot of Alabamians,” he said.

Last week, Democratic Rep. Anthony Daniels, called for the state to stop using taxpayer money to fund the Confederate Memorial Park. Dismukes fired back saying he would work to protect the funding.

“I don’t stand for slavery in any form or fashion, I think it is certainly a black eye in many aspects, but because I want to protect our history doesn’t mean I’m all of sudden glorifying the days of slavery or anything of that nature,” said Rep. Dismukes.

CBS 42 asked Rep. Dismukes if he could understand why this could be offensive to some people.

“If we really look at our country as a whole, there is a lot of things that aren’t pleasant. But we can’t just start wiping it out and erasing it all because it makes us uncomfortable,” he said.

Rep. Dismukes rejected claims that he was racist and maintained that he wants to protect Confederate history, whether positive or negative.

