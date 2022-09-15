ALABAMA (WKRG) — Deer hunting season in Alabama starts in October, but dates vary across the state. Here are all the hunting season dates for Alabama for the 2022-23 season.

The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced the dates for the upcoming hunting season, including special youth hunting. The following is a list of all the hunting dates for Zone B, which includes Mobile and Baldwin Counties:

HUNTING TYPE DATES ANIMAL Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Oct. 15 – Oct. 24 Antlered Bucks Only Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Oct. 25 – Feb. 10 Either Sex Special Youth Gun Nov. 11 – Nov. 14 Either Sex Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle Nov. 14 – Nov. 18 Either Sex Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 19 – Feb. 10 Either Sex Gun Deer-Stalk on Open Permit Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 9 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Deer-Stalk on Open Permit Land Dec. 10 – Jan. 1 Either Sex Gun Deer-Stalk on Open Permit Land Jan. 2 – Feb. 10 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 19 – Jan. 15 Either Sex Gun Dog Deer on Open Permit Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 9 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Dog Deer on Open Permit Land Dec. 10 – Jan. 1 Either Sex Gun Dog Deer on Open Permit Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 15 Antlered Bucks Only

Zone B includes all of Mobile and Baldwin Counties. It stretches to Dothan and up through parts of Lee County. All the counties in Zone B are listed below:

Mobile County

Baldwin County

Escambia County

Washington County

Clarke County

Monroe County

Conecuh County

Covington County

Choctaw County

Wilcox County

Butler County

Crenshaw County

Geneva County

Coffee County

Dale County

Pike County

Bullock County

Lowndes County

Parts of the following counties are also in Zone B:

Houston County: just past Dothan

Henry County: includes Headland, Shorterville and Abbeville

Barbour County: south of Highway 82

Russell County: including Rutherford and Hatchechubbee

Lee County: south of Opelika

Macon County: South of Interstate 85

Montgomery County: including the City of Montgomery

Dallas County: including Selma

Marengo County: including Demopolis

Sumter County: south of Highway 80

ZONE A

HUNTING TYPE DATE ANIMAL Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Oct. 15 – Feb. 10 Either Sex Special Youth Gun Nov. 11 – Nov. 14 Either Sex Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle Nov. 14 – Nov. 18 Either Sex Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 19 – Feb. 10 Either Sex Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 9 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Dec. 10 – Jan. 1 Either Sex Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Jan. 2 – Feb. 10 Bucks Only Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 19 – Jan. 15 Either Sex Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 9 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Dec, 10 – Jan. 1 Either Sex Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 15 Antlered Bucks Only

Counties included in Zone A:

Hale County

Greene County

Bibb County

Autauga County

Chilton County

Elmore County

Coosa County

Tallapoosa County

Chambers County

Randolph County

Clay County

Talledega County

Shelby County

Tuscaloosa County

Pickens County

Lamar County

Fayette County

Calhoun County

St. Clair County

Cherokee County

De Kalb County

Jackson County

Madison County

Walker County

Parts of the following counties are also in Zone A:

Cleburne County: just south of I-20

Calhoun County: west of Highway 21

Etowah County: east of Highway 11

Jefferson County: whole county with the exception of the area between I-65 and I-59

Blount County: west of I-65

Cullman County: south of Dodge City

Winston County: west of Highway 13

Franklin County: east of Highway 13

Limestone County: north of Tennessee River

Marshall County: north of Guntersville Lake

Henry County: east of Highway 57

Houston County: east of Highway 231

ZONE C

HUNTING TYPE DATES ANIMAL Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Oct. 15 – Feb. 10 Either Sex Special Youth Gun Nov. 11 – Nov. 14 Either Sex Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle Nov. 14 – Nov. 18 Either Sex Gun Deer – Stalking on Private Land Nov. 19 – Nov. 27 Either Sex Gun Deer – Stalking on Private Land Nov. 28 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Deer – Stalking on Private Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex Gun Deer – Stalking on Private Land Jan. 2 – Feb. 10 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Deer – Stalking on Public Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Deer – Stalking on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex Gun Deer – Stalking on Public Land Jan. 2 – Feb. 10 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 19 – Nov. 27 Either Sex Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 28 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 15 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Nov. 19 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 15 Antlered Bucks Only

Counties included in Zone C:

Blount County: east of I-65

Etowah County: west of I-59

Cullman County: north of Dodge City

Marshall County: south of Guntersville Lake

Limestone County: south of the Tennessee River

Lawrence County: north of Highway 24

Franklin County: between Highway 43 and Highway 85

Marion County: northeastern corner

Winston County: southeast of Highway 278

Jefferson County: between I-65 and I-59

St. Clair County: northwest of I-59

ZONE D

HUNTING TYPE DATES ANIMAL Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Oct. 1 – Jan. 15 Either Sex Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Jan. 16 – Jan. 27 Antlered Bucks Only Special Youth Gun Oct. 28 – Oct. 31 Either Sex Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle Oct. 31 – Nov. 4 Either Sex Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 5 – Nov. 18 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 19 – Nov. 27 Either Sex Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 28 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 27 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Nov. 5 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 27 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 5 – Nov. 18 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 19 – Nov. 27 Either Sex Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 28 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Nov. 5 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex

Counties included in Zone D:

Winston County: between Highway 195 and Highway 41

Franklin County: east of Highway 83

Limestone County: southwest of Highway 157

Cullman County: northwest of Highway 278

ZONE E

HUNTING TYPE DATES ANIMAL Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Oct. 1 – Jan. 15 Either Sex Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting Jan. 16 – Jan. 27 Antlered Bucks Only Special Youth Gun Oct. 28 – Oct. 31 Either Sex Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle Oct. 31 – Nov. 4 Either Sex Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Nov. 5 – Jan. 15 Either Sex Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land Jan. 16 – Jan. 27 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Nov. 5 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land Jan. 2 – Jan. 27 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Dog Deer on Private Land Nov. 5 – Jan. 1 Either Sex Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Nov. 5 – Dec. 16 Antlered Bucks Only Gun Dog Deer on Public Land Dec. 17 – Jan. 1 Either Sex

Counties included in Zone E:

Russell County: east of Seale

Calhoun County: east of Highway 21

Cleburne County: north of I-20