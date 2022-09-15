ALABAMA (WKRG) — Deer hunting season in Alabama starts in October, but dates vary across the state. Here are all the hunting season dates for Alabama for the 2022-23 season.
The Alabama Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has announced the dates for the upcoming hunting season, including special youth hunting. The following is a list of all the hunting dates for Zone B, which includes Mobile and Baldwin Counties:
|HUNTING TYPE
|DATES
|ANIMAL
|Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting
|Oct. 15 – Oct. 24
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting
|Oct. 25 – Feb. 10
|Either Sex
|Special Youth Gun
|Nov. 11 – Nov. 14
|Either Sex
|Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle
|Nov. 14 – Nov. 18
|Either Sex
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land
|Nov. 19 – Feb. 10
|Either Sex
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Open Permit Land
|Nov. 19 – Dec. 9
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Open Permit Land
|Dec. 10 – Jan. 1
|Either Sex
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Open Permit Land
|Jan. 2 – Feb. 10
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Dog Deer on Private Land
|Nov. 19 – Jan. 15
|Either Sex
|Gun Dog Deer on Open Permit Land
|Nov. 19 – Dec. 9
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Dog Deer on Open Permit Land
|Dec. 10 – Jan. 1
|Either Sex
|Gun Dog Deer on Open Permit Land
|Jan. 2 – Jan. 15
|Antlered Bucks Only
Zone B includes all of Mobile and Baldwin Counties. It stretches to Dothan and up through parts of Lee County. All the counties in Zone B are listed below:
- Mobile County
- Baldwin County
- Escambia County
- Washington County
- Clarke County
- Monroe County
- Conecuh County
- Covington County
- Choctaw County
- Wilcox County
- Butler County
- Crenshaw County
- Geneva County
- Coffee County
- Dale County
- Pike County
- Bullock County
- Lowndes County
Parts of the following counties are also in Zone B:
- Houston County: just past Dothan
- Henry County: includes Headland, Shorterville and Abbeville
- Barbour County: south of Highway 82
- Russell County: including Rutherford and Hatchechubbee
- Lee County: south of Opelika
- Macon County: South of Interstate 85
- Montgomery County: including the City of Montgomery
- Dallas County: including Selma
- Marengo County: including Demopolis
- Sumter County: south of Highway 80
ZONE A
|HUNTING TYPE
|DATE
|ANIMAL
|Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting
|Oct. 15 – Feb. 10
|Either Sex
|Special Youth Gun
|Nov. 11 – Nov. 14
|Either Sex
|Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle
|Nov. 14 – Nov. 18
|Either Sex
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land
|Nov. 19 – Feb. 10
|Either Sex
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land
|Nov. 19 – Dec. 9
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land
|Dec. 10 – Jan. 1
|Either Sex
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land
|Jan. 2 – Feb. 10
|Bucks Only
|Gun Dog Deer on Private Land
|Nov. 19 – Jan. 15
|Either Sex
|Gun Dog Deer on Public Land
|Nov. 19 – Dec. 9
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Dog Deer on Public Land
|Dec, 10 – Jan. 1
|Either Sex
|Gun Dog Deer on Public Land
|Jan. 2 – Jan. 15
|Antlered Bucks Only
Counties included in Zone A:
- Hale County
- Greene County
- Bibb County
- Autauga County
- Chilton County
- Elmore County
- Coosa County
- Tallapoosa County
- Chambers County
- Randolph County
- Clay County
- Talledega County
- Shelby County
- Tuscaloosa County
- Pickens County
- Lamar County
- Fayette County
- Calhoun County
- St. Clair County
- Cherokee County
- De Kalb County
- Jackson County
- Madison County
- Walker County
Parts of the following counties are also in Zone A:
- Cleburne County: just south of I-20
- Calhoun County: west of Highway 21
- Etowah County: east of Highway 11
- Jefferson County: whole county with the exception of the area between I-65 and I-59
- Blount County: west of I-65
- Cullman County: south of Dodge City
- Winston County: west of Highway 13
- Franklin County: east of Highway 13
- Limestone County: north of Tennessee River
- Marshall County: north of Guntersville Lake
- Henry County: east of Highway 57
- Houston County: east of Highway 231
ZONE C
|HUNTING TYPE
|DATES
|ANIMAL
|Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting
|Oct. 15 – Feb. 10
|Either Sex
|Special Youth Gun
|Nov. 11 – Nov. 14
|Either Sex
|Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle
|Nov. 14 – Nov. 18
|Either Sex
|Gun Deer – Stalking on Private Land
|Nov. 19 – Nov. 27
|Either Sex
|Gun Deer – Stalking on Private Land
|Nov. 28 – Dec. 16
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Deer – Stalking on Private Land
|Dec. 17 – Jan. 1
|Either Sex
|Gun Deer – Stalking on Private Land
|Jan. 2 – Feb. 10
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Deer – Stalking on Public Land
|Nov. 19 – Dec. 16
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Deer – Stalking on Public Land
|Dec. 17 – Jan. 1
|Either Sex
|Gun Deer – Stalking on Public Land
|Jan. 2 – Feb. 10
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Dog Deer on Private Land
|Nov. 19 – Nov. 27
|Either Sex
|Gun Dog Deer on Private Land
|Nov. 28 – Dec. 16
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Dog Deer on Private Land
|Dec. 17 – Jan. 1
|Either Sex
|Gun Dog Deer on Private Land
|Jan. 2 – Jan. 15
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Dog Deer on Public Land
|Nov. 19 – Dec. 16
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Dog Deer on Public Land
|Dec. 17 – Jan. 1
|Either Sex
|Gun Dog Deer on Public Land
|Jan. 2 – Jan. 15
|Antlered Bucks Only
Counties included in Zone C:
- Blount County: east of I-65
- Etowah County: west of I-59
- Cullman County: north of Dodge City
- Marshall County: south of Guntersville Lake
- Limestone County: south of the Tennessee River
- Lawrence County: north of Highway 24
- Franklin County: between Highway 43 and Highway 85
- Marion County: northeastern corner
- Winston County: southeast of Highway 278
- Jefferson County: between I-65 and I-59
- St. Clair County: northwest of I-59
ZONE D
|HUNTING TYPE
|DATES
|ANIMAL
|Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting
|Oct. 1 – Jan. 15
|Either Sex
|Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting
|Jan. 16 – Jan. 27
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Special Youth Gun
|Oct. 28 – Oct. 31
|Either Sex
|Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle
|Oct. 31 – Nov. 4
|Either Sex
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land
|Nov. 5 – Nov. 18
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land
|Nov. 19 – Nov. 27
|Either Sex
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land
|Nov. 28 – Dec. 16
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land
|Dec. 17 – Jan. 1
|Either Sex
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land
|Jan. 2 – Jan. 27
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land
|Nov. 5 – Dec. 16
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land
|Dec. 17 – Jan. 1
|Either Sex
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land
|Jan. 2 – Jan. 27
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Dog Deer on Private Land
|Nov. 5 – Nov. 18
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Dog Deer on Private Land
|Nov. 19 – Nov. 27
|Either Sex
|Gun Dog Deer on Private Land
|Nov. 28 – Dec. 16
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Dog Deer on Private Land
|Dec. 17 – Jan. 1
|Either Sex
|Gun Dog Deer on Public Land
|Nov. 5 – Dec. 16
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Dog Deer on Public Land
|Dec. 17 – Jan. 1
|Either Sex
Counties included in Zone D:
- Winston County: between Highway 195 and Highway 41
- Franklin County: east of Highway 83
- Limestone County: southwest of Highway 157
- Cullman County: northwest of Highway 278
ZONE E
|HUNTING TYPE
|DATES
|ANIMAL
|Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting
|Oct. 1 – Jan. 15
|Either Sex
|Bow and Arrow – Stalk Hunting
|Jan. 16 – Jan. 27
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Special Youth Gun
|Oct. 28 – Oct. 31
|Either Sex
|Special Muzzleloader and Air Rifle
|Oct. 31 – Nov. 4
|Either Sex
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land
|Nov. 5 – Jan. 15
|Either Sex
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Private Land
|Jan. 16 – Jan. 27
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land
|Nov. 5 – Dec. 16
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land
|Dec. 17 – Jan. 1
|Either Sex
|Gun Deer-Stalk on Public Land
|Jan. 2 – Jan. 27
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Dog Deer on Private Land
|Nov. 5 – Jan. 1
|Either Sex
|Gun Dog Deer on Public Land
|Nov. 5 – Dec. 16
|Antlered Bucks Only
|Gun Dog Deer on Public Land
|Dec. 17 – Jan. 1
|Either Sex
Counties included in Zone E:
- Russell County: east of Seale
- Calhoun County: east of Highway 21
- Cleburne County: north of I-20