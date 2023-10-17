MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WHNT) — Alabama’s six Republican congressmen voted for Rep. Jim Jordan (R- OH) to be the new Speaker of the House during the first round of votes Tuesday.

Jordan received 200 votes while Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D- NY) received 212 votes. 217 votes are needed to win the gavel.

Rep. Robert Aderholt (R- Alabama) says Congress needs to get this vote done.

“As you know, the world is literally burning down around us, and it’s imperative that we move forward with our business in the House of Representatives, and without a Speaker, we are unable to do so,” Aderholt said.

Rep. Mike Rogers (R- Alabama) initially said he would not support Jordan but changed his mind.

With no candidate reaching a majority, more ballots are to come.

“Personally, it looks like a pretty good time to have retired from the House of Representatives,” Former Rep. Mo Brooks said.

Brooks says the country is facing serious issues right now and needs leadership. He says he thinks the 20 Republicans who didn’t support Jordan in round one will hear from constituents either now or at the ballot box next year.

“Ultimately the boss is the voting public, and in the Republican primary, if you’re not voting for Jim Jordan, then your career is at risk,” Brooks said.

Political analyst Steve Flowers also weighed in on the race.

“It’s not a good look for the Republican Party nationwide. It’s going to hurt in elections. But you got to have a Speaker,” Flowers said.

The House recessed Tuesday afternoon after one round of votes. It took 15 rounds of votes to elect former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy earlier this year.