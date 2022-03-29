MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A new state database in Alabama will include the names of anyone convicted of mistreating senior citizens.

Governor Kay Ivey signed the law Thursday to create the nation’s first elder abuse registry under legislation called “Shirley’s Law.” The law was supposedly named for Shirley Holcombe, who died in 2018 after becoming a victim of forgery by a caretaker.

The law will allow family members to see whether someone being considered for a job involving older adults has ever been convicted of elder abuse.

It will also provide information about people who have come under protection orders for elder abuse.