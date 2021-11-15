Alabama could receive billions from Biden’s infrastructure package

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – President Biden is due to sign a $1 Trillion infrastructure bill into law Monday.

The White House broke down how the infrastructure package could impact each state. According to the release Alabama could see billions of dollars for improvements.

The Alabama breakdown says, “infrastructure in Alabama has suffered from a systemic lack of investment for decades.”

The American Society of Civil Engineers gave Alabama a C- grade on its infrastructure report card.

And while the bill is on the president’s desk, none of Alabama’s Republican congressmen voted for the bipartisan package. Though Alabama’s lone democratic representative, Terri Sewell, voted in favor.

The exact portions of the federal dollars Alabama will receive are unknown.

However, an FAQ sheet released by the White House estimates over the next five years the state will see:

$5.2 billion for federal-aid highway programs

$255 million for bridge replacements

A minimum of $100 million for broadband coverage upgrades

$19 million for cyber attack protections

$400 million for public transportation improvements

$23 million to protect against wildfires

$79 million to support the expansion of electric vehicle charging

$728 million to improve water infrastructure

$140 million for infrastructure development at airports

However, no specific projects have been mentioned.

Representative Robert Aderholt, who voted against the bill, claims only 10 percent of the bill actually addresses infrastructure.

In a tweet, Aderholt said, “The other 90 percent goes to liberal wish list items like the Green New Deal…We need to focus on actual infrastructure.”

Senators Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville voted against the bill as well in August when it passed the Senate.

Though President Biden calls the bill’s passage a “monumental step forward for the nation.”